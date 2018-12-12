Robinson (ankle) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.

A severely sprained left ankle will keep Robinson out for at least two more weeks. He's carved out a solid role with the team, averaging 16.0 minutes per game, which is the second-highest mark of his five-year career. While he's sidelined, Reggie Bullock (knee), Langston Galloway and Luke Kennard should see expanded roles.