Robinson recorded eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, and one assist in 19 minutes during Saturday's 99-90 win over the Trail Blazers.

Robinson had been a healthy scratch in each of the last four games, this after earning only one minute in last Thursday's win over the Suns. Given that Robinson isn't even a regular rotation player, there's little reason to trust him in most formats.