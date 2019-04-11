Pistons' Glenn Robinson: Plays season-high 32 minutes
Robinson finished with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Knicks on Wednesday.
Robinson played his most minutes of the season on Wednesday, nearly producing a double-double. He's been nearly invisible, buried on the Pistons' depth chart, and the spike in minutes is an anomaly.
More News
-
Pistons' Glenn Robinson: Plays 19 minutes in Saturday's win•
-
Pistons' Glenn Robinson: In starting lineup•
-
Pistons' Glenn Robinson: Starting vs. Bucks•
-
Pistons' Glenn Robinson: Logs first action since Dec. 10•
-
Pistons' Glenn Robinson: Left out of rotation in return•
-
Pistons' Glenn Robinson: Available to play Sunday•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...