Robinson finished with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Knicks on Wednesday.

Robinson played his most minutes of the season on Wednesday, nearly producing a double-double. He's been nearly invisible, buried on the Pistons' depth chart, and the spike in minutes is an anomaly.

