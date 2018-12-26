Pistons' Glenn Robinson: Progresses to shooting
Robinson (ankle) has progressed to shooting, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
A sprained left ankle has left Robinson sidelined since Dec. 12. Things are trending positively, though it remains unclear when he will return. He's made 16 starts this season, averaging 5.5 points and 1.6 boards in those contests.
