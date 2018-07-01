Robinson will sign a two-year contract with the Detroit Pistons, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

After spending the last three seasons with Indiana, the former Michigan Wolverine will return to the glove state to join the Pistons. Detroit will be getting what could become a coveted three-and-D wing in today's NBA who is coming off a season where he shot a career-best 41.2 percent from range and can use his frame at 6'7" to guard multiple positions. Overall, in 14.7 minutes of action last year, Robinson averaged 4.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists and should expect to see his usage expand slightly with Detroit.