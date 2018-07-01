Pistons' Glenn Robinson: Returning to state of Michigan
Robinson will sign a two-year contract with the Detroit Pistons, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
After spending the last three seasons with Indiana, the former Michigan Wolverine will return to the glove state to join the Pistons. Detroit will be getting what could become a coveted three-and-D wing in today's NBA who is coming off a season where he shot a career-best 41.2 percent from range and can use his frame at 6'7" to guard multiple positions. Overall, in 14.7 minutes of action last year, Robinson averaged 4.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists and should expect to see his usage expand slightly with Detroit.
More News
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Nearly double-doubles in start•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Starting Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Scores 13 points in 23 minutes•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Emerges as unlikely scoring leader for Pacers in loss•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Swipes two steals in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Plays 19 minutes in win over Hawks•
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...