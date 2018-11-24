Pistons' Glenn Robinson: Scores 10 points in 13 minutes
Robinson recorded 10 points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds in 13 minutes during Friday's 116-111 overtime win against the Rockets.
Robinson reached double figures in scoring for the third time in the last eight games. He continues to start at small forward, though his playing time remains sporadic, with Friday's showing being a perfect example despite Robinson's efficient stat line.
