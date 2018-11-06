Pistons' Glenn Robinson: Shoots well in first start
Robinson started at small forward and generated 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes Monday in the Pistons' 120-115 overtime loss to the Heat.
Robinson entered the starting five in favor of Stanley Johnson and made a strong case to stick on the top unit moving forward. The swingman displayed efficient shooting en route to a season-high scoring total, a welcome development for Detroit after Johnson had cracked double-digit points just twice in his prior seven appearances while converting at a 35.2 percent clip from the floor. Robinson probably won't rank as a high-priority option on offense while frequently sharing the court with Andre Drummond, Blake Griffin and Reggie Jackson, so the 24-year-old should be viewed mainly as a deeper-league option until he proves capable of offering double-digit scoring on a regular basis.
