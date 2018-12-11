Pistons' Glenn Robinson: Spotted with crutches, wheelchair
Robinson (ankle) was spotted in a wheelchair with crutches and a walking boot on his left ankle, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.
Robinson suffered the injury in Monday's loss to Philadelphia and will undergo an MRI on Tuesday to assess the damage. he injured the same ankle last season and missed nearly 60 games, so the Pistons' medical staff will likely exercise extra caution, and at this point it wouldn't be a surprise if Robinson ends up missing extended time,
More News
-
Pistons' Glenn Robinson: Won't return Monday•
-
Pistons' Glenn Robinson: Scores 10 points in 13 minutes•
-
Pistons' Glenn Robinson: To remain in starting five•
-
Pistons' Glenn Robinson: Shoots well in first start•
-
Pistons' Glenn Robinson: Joins starting lineup Monday•
-
Pistons' Glenn Robinson: Opening preseason in bench role•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...