Robinson (ankle) was spotted in a wheelchair with crutches and a walking boot on his left ankle, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.

Robinson suffered the injury in Monday's loss to Philadelphia and will undergo an MRI on Tuesday to assess the damage. he injured the same ankle last season and missed nearly 60 games, so the Pistons' medical staff will likely exercise extra caution, and at this point it wouldn't be a surprise if Robinson ends up missing extended time,