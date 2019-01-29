Pistons' Glenn Robinson: Starting vs. Bucks
Robinson will start Tuesday's game against Milwaukee, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
With Reggie Bullock out, Dwane Casey will dig deep into his bench and roll out Robinson and Langston Galloway at small forward and shooting guard, respectively. Robinson has not been a part of the regular rotation of late, logging just 26 total minutes since Dec. 10.
