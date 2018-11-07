Robinson will remain in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Magic, the Detroit Free Press reports. "I thought he brought energy, shooting, scoring and the threat of scoring," coach Dwane Casey said after Tuesday's practice. "He had a great look to win the game last night. He was 2 of 3 (from long range) to that point, so he did a good job of spacing the floor and shooting the 3."

Robinson moved into the starting five in place of Stanley Johnson on Wednesday and finished with a season-high 16 points, to go with two rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 30 minutes. He's by no means locked into the starting lineup going forward, but with Johnson struggling to begin the year, Casey is open to switching things up. Prior to Monday, Robinson hadn't played more than 14 minutes in any game since opening night.