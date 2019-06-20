The Pistons aren't expected to exercise the team's $4,278,750 option for Robinson entering the 2019-20 season, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Robinson wasn't particularly impressive during 2018-19, averaging 4.2 points and 1.5 rebounds over 13 minutes per contest, so it's not surprising his play didn't warrant the front office keeping him on the roster for another campaign. He will head into 2019-20 looking to improve on his 29 percent three-point rate from last season and will likely settle into a bench role for some team next season.