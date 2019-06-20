The Pistons will exercise the team's $4,278,750 option for Robinson entering the 2019-20 season, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

While Robinson wasn't particularly impressive during 2018-19, averaging 4.2 points and 1.5 rebounds over 13 minutes per contest, he did enough to warrant the front office keeping him on the roster for another campaign. He will head into his contract year looking to improve on a 29 three-point percentage from last season and will likely settle into a bench role for the Pistons once again.