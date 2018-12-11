Pistons' Glenn Robinson: Won't return Monday
Robinson won't return to Monday's game against Philadelphia due to a left-ankle sprain, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Robinson, who had managed just one assist in six minutes, fell awkwardly during the first quarter of Monday's game against the 76ers and was forced to head to the locker room. Look for an update prior to Wednesday's tilt with Charlotte about Robinson's availability going forward.
