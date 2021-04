Diallo managed five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes during Thursday's 106-91 loss to the Spurs.

Diallo had been dealing with a quad injury heading into Thursday's game, but he saw his normal workload off the bench. Diallo has been the opposite of an offensive spark plug off the bench of late, as he's shot 5-of-29 from the floor over his last five games which equates to a disastrous 17.2 percent.