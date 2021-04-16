Diallo (knee) is available for Friday's contest against the Thunder, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Despite knee inflammation, Diallo will see the court Friday. Over his past 10 appearances, he's averaged 9.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 20.8 minutes.
