Diallo (calf) is available for Thursday's matchup against the Bulls.
Diallo has been playing much better since Christmas. Over his past 11 appearances, the wing has averaged 12.1 points on 67.9 percent shooting, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 21.1 minutes.
More News
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Likely to play Thursday•
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Posts season-high 19 points•
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Teases double-double in loss•
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Has efficient shooting night•
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Hit with one-game ban•
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Tossed from Wednesday's win•