Diallo closed Tuesday's 126-111 loss to Utah with four points (2-3 FG, 0-2 FT) and one steal across three minutes.

Diallo re-entered the rotation Tuesday, although it did come during garbage time. It was the first time we have seen him on the floor in almost two weeks, highlighting just how marginalized he has become of late. It is possible the Pistons no longer view him as part of their future, meaning his role is unlikely to change anytime soon.