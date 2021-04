Diallo totaled 10 points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 28 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Mavericks.

Diallo tied for the team lead in rebounds with rookie Isaiah Stewart in the loss and also chipped in 10 points en route to his sixth double-double of the campaign. The third-year wingman is averaging career-best marks of 10.8 points, 5.0 boards, 2.0 assists and 1.3 three-pointers on the season.