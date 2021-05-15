Diallo scored a team-high 18 points (8-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 35 minutes during Friday's loss to the Nuggets.

The 22-year-old wing missed the prior four games while in the COVID-19 protocols, but Diallo delivered his seventh double-double of the season, and third with the Pistons, in his return. In three games since moving into the starting lineup for Detroit, he's averaging 23.0 points, 8.7 boards, 2.0 threes, 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks.