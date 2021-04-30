Diallo is doubtful for Saturday's contest against the Hornets due to right knee soreness.

Diallo has appeared in six straight games and has averaged 6.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 20.8 minutes. In his presumed absence Saturday, more minutes should be available for Josh Jackson, Sekou Doumbouya and possibly Deividas Sirvydis.