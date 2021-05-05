Diallo scored 35 points (14-22 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT) to go along with seven rebounds and one block across 40 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Hornets.

The Pistons were without a number of the regular members of their rotation, which in part opened big minutes for Diallo. He responded with a career-high 35 points while shooting very well from the field. That was the majority of his production, though with the increase in playing time he's also averaged 7.6 rebounds and 0.6 blocks across his last five games.