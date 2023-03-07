Diallo exited Monday's contest against Portland after suffering an ankle injury in the fourth quarter, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
The exact extent of the injury is unknown at this time. If Diallo is ultimately forced to miss future contests, the likes of Isaiah Livers, R.J. Hampton and Alec Burks emerge as candidates to receive increased usage.
