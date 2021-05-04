Diallo totaled 16 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes of Monday's 119-112 loss to the Magic.

Diallo poured in one of his better performances in his first start since joining the Pistons. While he had hit a rough patch shooting the ball, going eight straight games shooting under 45 percent, Diallo has turned it around, connecting on 50 percent or better in his last three outings. In addition, Diallo has grabbed at least seven rebounds in three of his last four contests.