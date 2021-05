Diallo (knee) went through shootaround in advance of Tuesday's game against Charlotte, Lauren Williams of MLive.com reports.

Both Diallo and Frank Jackson (quad) remain game-time calls, but the fact that they each participated in shootaround has to be viewed as an encouraging sign. With most of Detroit's regular starters taking yet another night off, Diallo could be set for his second straight start at shooting guard, assuming he's cleared to play.