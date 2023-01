Diallo contributed 16 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals over 21 minutes during Monday's 135-106 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Diallo knocked down 77.8 percent of his attempts from the field, and he also made an impact on the defensive end of the court. He's notched two steals and two blocks in two straight contests while also scoring in double figures in each of these appearances.