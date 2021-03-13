Diallo was traded to the Pistons on Friday in exchange for Svi Mykhailiuk and a future second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Pistons will also send a future second-round pick to Oklahoma City in the deal, which brings Detroit another potential core piece in Diallo. The Kentucky product appeared in 32 games for the Thunder this season, averaging 11.9 points, 5.2 rebounds 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 23.8 minutes -- all career highs. He'll likely find more opportunity in Detroit, as the Pistons will use the second half to evaluate Diallo before he hits restricted free agency this summer.