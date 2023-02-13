Diallo produced 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Sunday's 119-118 loss to the Raptors.

It's his best scoring performance since he popped for 19 against the Pelicans on Jan. 13, and Diallo's seven boards were also his best effort on the glass since that game. The fifth-year wing's production and court time haven't been consistent lately -- he'd seen 18 minutes or less in four straight coming into Sunday, making him tough to rely on for fantasy purposes.