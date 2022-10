Diallo amassed four points (2-8 FG), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 loss to the Hawks.

Diallo had a season-high eight field-goal attempts during Wednesday's defeat, but he shot just 25 percent from the floor en route to another limited scoring performance. The 24-year-old has played at least 14 minutes off the bench in four of his first five appearances of the season but hasn't made much of a fantasy impact.