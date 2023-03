Diallo ended with 19 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound and one assist in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 117-115 loss to Chicago.

Diallo led all bench players in scoring while finishing one point shy of reaching the 20-point mark for the second straight game. Diallo, who posted his second-highest point total of the season, has reached double figures in scoring in seven straight games.