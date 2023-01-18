Diallo is probable for Thursday's game against the Bulls due to right calf soreness.
Diallo has scored in double figures in four of the last five games, and he's averaged 13.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 24.8 minutes per game during that time. Although he's dealing with a calf injury, he'll likely be able to play through the issue against Chicago.
