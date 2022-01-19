Diallo accumulated 16 points (5-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 13 rebounds and two steals over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 102-86 loss to the Warriors.

All three of Diallo's double-doubles have come courtesy of his rebounding totals. During Diallo's tenure with the Thunder, his efficacy was almost entirely shot-dependent. but the change of scenery has allowed for increased output in the category. Although his average is still less than it was in Oklahoma City at the moment, explosive rebound totals like Tuesday's effort should result in an eclipse of his career average.