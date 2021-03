Diallo (groin) will make his Pistons debut Friday against the Nets, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

After recovering from a strained right groin, Diallo will be back in action for the first time since Feb. 24. He's changed teams since then, and he'll be making his Pistons debut Friday. He may have his minutes monitored in his first game back, but Diallo figures to be a true rebuilding piece for Detroit moving forward.