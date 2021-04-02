Diallo (groin) is available for Saturday's game against the Knicks.
Diallo sat out Thursday on the second night of a back-to-back for rest, as he was coming off a right groin injury. In his first three games with the Pistons, he's averaged 14.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 24.0 minutes.
More News
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Second straight impressive outing•
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Shines in second game with Pistons•
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Out for rest•
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Scores six in team debut•
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Making Pistons debut Friday•