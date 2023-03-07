Detroit announced Tuesday that Diallo has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 right ankle sprain and will be re-evaluated in 3-to-4 weeks, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Diallo departed in the fourth quarter of Monday's loss to the Trail Blazers due to the injury and was quickly ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Wizards before the MRI revealed that he'll be sidelined for a long-term basis. Given that Diallo won't be re-evaluated until late March at the earliest, he seems unlikely to get back on the court before the Pistons' season comes to a close April 9. Diallo, who is set to become a free agent this offseason, will likely finish the campaign with averages of 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 17.8 minutes per game across 56 appearances.