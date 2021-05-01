Diallo (knee) is out for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Diallo hyperextended his knee during Thursday's loss to the Mavericks. The Pistons are dealing with a variety of other absences, so players like Isaiah Stewart, Josh Jackson, Saddiq Bey and Killian Hayes should see plenty of minutes.
More News
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Doubtful Saturday•
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Collects double-double off bench•
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Adds five points off bench•
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Available Thursday•
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Available Saturday•