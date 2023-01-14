Diallo recorded 19 points (9-11 FG, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 116-110 loss to the Pelicans.
Diallo turned in an impressive performance on the offensive end, as he drilled 81.8 percent of his field-goal attempts. He also snagged seven rebounds and has now secured seven or more boards in three of his last four appearances.
