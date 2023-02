Diallo supplied 23 points (10-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals in 33 minutes off the bench during Monday's 117-106 loss to Charlotte.

It was the best scoring performance of the season for Diallo, who has scored in double digits in six straight games while shooting 60.3 percent from the floor. With Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles) sidelined, Diallo would seem to have an opportunity in the front of him to stay locked in while seeing elevated usage.