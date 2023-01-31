Diallo (illness) is probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Wizards.
Diallo missed Monday's game against the Mavericks due to a non-COVID-19-related illness but will likely return to action Wednesday. The fifth-year wing has been a productive two-way player recently, posting 13.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 steals in 20.3 minutes over his last four appearances.
More News
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Won't play Monday•
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Racks up five steals•
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Available vs. Bulls•
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Likely to play Thursday•
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Posts season-high 19 points•
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Teases double-double in loss•