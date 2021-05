Diallo (COVID-19 protocols) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Denver.

Diallo has missed the last four games due to a mix of a personal matter and the league's health and safety protocols, and it's completely unclear if he'll be available Friday. The Pistons have not provided any update's on Diallo's status, but the "questionable" designation would imply that he's either cleared the protocols or is close to doing so.