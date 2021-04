Diallo is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

The Pistons did not specify a particular injury, but Diallo is likely still battling the knee swelling that kept him out of a pair of games last week. He played 17 minutes off the bench Wednesday night against Dallas, finishing with two points (0-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists.