Diallo is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns due to a non-COVID illness.
Diallo continues to see a low-usage role in Detroit's offense. Killian Hayes (calf) and Jaden Ivey (knee) are also questionable, so the Pistons may end up especially shorthanded in the backcourt.
