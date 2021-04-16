Diallo is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Thunder due to right knee inflammation.
Diallo has appeared in the Pistons' past seven games and has averaged 7.9 points and 3.6 rebounds in 19.4 minutes. If he's sidelined Friday, more minutes could be available for Josh Jackson, Saben Lee and Frank Jackson.
