Diallo (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Magic.
The 22-year-old missed Saturday's matchup with Charlotte due to the knee issue, and his availability remains uncertain for Monday. Diallo figures to see significant run if available since the Pistons have seven players already ruled out.
More News
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Out vs. Hornets•
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Doubtful Saturday•
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Collects double-double off bench•
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Adds five points off bench•
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Available Thursday•
-
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Questionable for Thursday•