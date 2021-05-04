Diallo (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.

Detroit is listing nine players on its injury report Tuesday as the team continues to go to extreme lengths to ensure it keeps losing games down the stretch. Diallo was able to play through the injury Monday night against Orlando, as he made his first start since joining the Pistons and finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in 26 minutes. If he's cleared to play Tuesday, Diallo will likely be in line for another start with Josh Jackson (tooth) among the seven Pistons regulars who have already been ruled out.