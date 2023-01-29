Diallo recorded 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and five steals across 20 minutes during Saturday's 117-114 loss to the Rockets.

Diallo continues to shoot the ball with efficiency, as he's scored in double figures in four straight games despite attempting fewer than 10 field goals in each contest. He's also been able to take the ball away on the defensive end by tallying nine total steals in his last two appearances.