Diallo ended Wednesday's 116-91 loss to the Bucks with four points (2-4 FG) and two rebounds over 11 minutes.

Diallo was held to just 11 minutes in the contest due to foul trouble, racking up a whopping five in his short time on the floor. He doesn't typically play much more than that, though he was coming off a season-high 20 minutes in the previous game versus Milwaukee, with Saddiq Bey having his own foul trouble. Diallo remains a non-factor in most fantasy formats and should maintain a bench role with minutes in the teens in general.