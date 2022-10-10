Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said Monday that Diallo (quadriceps) remains day-to-day, Mike Davis of The Detroit News reports.

Diallo didn't practice Sunday due to a quadriceps injury and doesn't appear to have practiced Monday either, making him unlikely to play Tuesday against the Thunder. Casey said after Sunday's practice that Diallo will have to nurse his injury, so it's unclear when the wing may return to action. Detroit has two remaining preseason games, including the aforementioned Tuesday contest, before it opens the regular season against the Magic on Oct. 19.