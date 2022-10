Diallo (quadriceps) will miss Thursday's meeting with the Grizzlies, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Diallo's absence is likely precautionary considering head coach Dwayne Casey indicated that the 24-year-old would have played in their previous game if it were a regular season matchup. Considering Diallo could not participate in any preseason affairs, he may be eased into action early in the season.