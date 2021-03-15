Diallo (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Spurs.
Diallo missed six straight games with a groin injury prior to being traded to the Pistons, and he'll be unable to make his debut with his new team Monday. With Wayne Ellington (groin) doubtful, Josh Jackson and Rodney McGruder should see plenty of run for Detroit on Monday.
