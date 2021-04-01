Diallo (groin) will be held out of Thursday's game against the Wizards.

With the Pistons playing on the second night of a back-to-back, Diallo will sit out for injury management purposes. Diallo has played in three games for Detroit since coming over from Oklahoma City, and he's coming off of back-to-back 19-point performances. In Wednesday's loss to the Blazers, Diallo finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 26 minutes.